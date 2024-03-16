Ludhiana: Two men get 20-year RI for raping minor

A local court has sentenced two men to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 7-year-old girl in 2022. The duo has been convicted under section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (HT File Photo)

The court of additional sessions judge Amar Jeet Singh (fast track special court under POCSO) convicted also slapped a fine of ₹2.10 lakh each on auto driver Ajay Singh of New Abadi Kasabad and Ganesh Yadav of Azad Nagar on Bahadur Ke road.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Out of the fine, ₹2 lakh from each of the men will be given to the victim as compensation.

The duo has been convicted under section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Basti Jodhewal police on February 22, 2022 had booked Ajay for raping a 7-year- old girl when she was alone at home in Baba Banda Bahadur Colony, Phambran road.

The FIR was lodged on the statement of the mother of the victim. The complainant had stated that she works as domestic help and used to leave his 7-year-old daughter at home while leaving for work.

She added that when she returned home in the evening, she found her daughter crying. On being asked, she stated that Ajay had raped her. She immediately informed the police and lodged an FIR against the accused.