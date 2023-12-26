The municipal corporation (MC) is yet to replace the stolen street lights on the Southern Bypass, leaving the stretch without light and posing significant risks to commuters. Ludhiana: Two months on, MC yet to replace stolen street lights

This comes even after two months of the police filing an FIR against unidentified individuals for the alleged theft of street lights on the complaint of the civic body officials.

The MC officials in October filed a complaint against unidentified persons for unscrewing street light poles and stealing LED bulbs from the southern bypass at Dugri police station.

According to the information from the MC office, there are more than 50 electricity poles and lights missing from the Southern Bypass and more than 100 lights and poles are missing in the Focal Point area.

The MC officials at that time had claimed that in a couple of days, street lights will be installed, but nothing has been done so far, making it risky for commuters to travel on the Southern bypass stretch near CRPF Colony Road.

Manjitinder Singh, executive engineer of the lights department in the MC, said, “A tender for the same has been floated as approximately 1,000 electricity poles and lights will be installed and repaired in a couple of days. We have surveyed the stolen, missing and damaged lights across the city.”

The MC’s delay in addressing this issue has left residents and commuters frustrated, questioning the efficiency of the local authorities in ensuring public safety. Despite the filing of an FIR, there has been little progress in the installation of new street lights, leaving some stretches of Southern Bypass inadequately illuminated.

Jasreet Kaur, a commuter said, “I travel back from my job to my house through this Southern Bypass and the stretch near CRPF colony is totally dark for the past few months as authorities have failed to install the street light over the locations again. Moreover, it becomes a risky tour on the bypass at night. There are many potholes on the road which add to the danger.”

Nritpal Singh, a shopkeeper near Southern Bypass said, “The stolen street lights not only compromise the safety of drivers but also contribute to an overall sense of insecurity in the area. Pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists alike are navigating through poorly lit sections, increasing the chances of accidents and making the route less secure, especially during the evening hours.”