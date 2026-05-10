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    Ludhiana: Two more held in Machhiwara double murder case

    The accused have been identified as Khushpreet Singh, alias Khushi, a resident of Samrala, and Amritveer Singh, alias Amrit, a resident of Lakhowal.

    Published on: May 10, 2026 4:36 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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    Police have arrested two more accused in the double murder case involving the killing of Gagandeep Singh and Manpreet Singh during a clash on Ratipur Road in Machhiwara.

    DSP Pritpal Singh on Saturday said the police had earlier identified 11 accused and registered a case against them along with 10 unidentified persons in connection with the case. (HT File)
    DSP Pritpal Singh on Saturday said the police had earlier identified 11 accused and registered a case against them along with 10 unidentified persons in connection with the case. (HT File)

    The clash had stemmed following an old rivalry on May 1. Gagandeep died on the spot while Manpreet, who had been critically injured in the incident, battled for life for several days before succumbing to his injuries on Friday.

    The accused have been identified as Khushpreet Singh, alias Khushi, a resident of Samrala, and Amritveer Singh, alias Amrit, a resident of Lakhowal.

    Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Pritpal Singh on Saturday said the police had earlier identified 11 accused and registered a case against them along with 10 unidentified persons in connection with the case.

    He added that Machhiwara police had already arrested eight accused, and with the latest arrests, the total number of persons taken into custody has risen to ten.

    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Ludhiana: Two More Held In Machhiwara Double Murder Case
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