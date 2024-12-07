Ludhiana: Two of Basant Avenue booked for tree felling

Two local residents have been booked allegedly for getting axed fully grown trees in a public park in Basan Avenue. The FIR against BD Goyal and Tarsem Singh was registered at the Sadar police station on the complaint of Amandeep Singh, member of a non-government organisation (NGO) — Public Action Committee. The accused had allowed the contractor to take away the wood for their services, the complainant alleged. (HT File)

After the “unauthorised” tree felling, the Public Action Committee, apart from filing a police complaint, had also informed the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) about the incident.

The cutting of trees in the park has drawn criticism from other environmental activists and local residents, who also took to social media to vent their anger.

Bains said he noticed some people axing fully grown trees in the park which they had planted around 20 years ago. He alerted the police control room. When enquired, contractor Buta Singh informed him that BD Goyal and Tarsem Singh had entrusted him with the work to chop the trees. The accused had allowed the contractor to take away the wood for their services, the complainant alleged.

Bains alleged that it was not just a case of illegal tree-cutting but also theft. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Satinderpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 303 (2) (theft), 3 (5) (criminal act is done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act has been registered against the accused. They are yet to be arrested, the police added.