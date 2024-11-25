Ludhiana: Two of Moga arrested for assaulting ASI

Two Moga residents were arrested for allegedly assaulting an assistant sub-inspector who was on traffic duty on the Barnala-Jalandhar highway near the Akhara canal bridge in Jagraon. Identified as Jasvir Singh and Gurpreet Singh, both hail from Killi Chahala in Moga. A case has been registered against them. The duo allegedly tore ASI Rajdeep Singh’s uniform. One of them then picked up a stone and shattered the windshield of the police vehicle, Ludhiana police said. (Getty image)

ASI Balwinder Singh from the Jagraon City police station said that the police got information about a traffic jam near the canal bridge on the highway at around 9 am. ASI Rajdeep Singh was sent to the scene. While attempting to park his vehicle on an empty space along the canal track to manage the traffic, he was confronted by two men in a car stuck in the jam.

The situation escalated when the two reportedly hurled abuses at Rajdeep and obstructed him from stepping out of his car. The duo allegedly tore his uniform. One of the accused then picked up a stone and shattered the windshield of the police vehicle, the police said.