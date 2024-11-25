Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Two of Moga arrested for assaulting ASI

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 25, 2024 10:34 PM IST

ASI Balwinder Singh from the Jagraon City police station said that the police got information about a traffic jam near the canal bridge on the highway at around 9 am; ASI Rajdeep Singh was sent to the scene

Two Moga residents were arrested for allegedly assaulting an assistant sub-inspector who was on traffic duty on the Barnala-Jalandhar highway near the Akhara canal bridge in Jagraon. Identified as Jasvir Singh and Gurpreet Singh, both hail from Killi Chahala in Moga. A case has been registered against them.

The duo allegedly tore ASI Rajdeep Singh’s uniform. One of them then picked up a stone and shattered the windshield of the police vehicle, Ludhiana police said. (Getty image)
The duo allegedly tore ASI Rajdeep Singh’s uniform. One of them then picked up a stone and shattered the windshield of the police vehicle, Ludhiana police said. (Getty image)

ASI Balwinder Singh from the Jagraon City police station said that the police got information about a traffic jam near the canal bridge on the highway at around 9 am. ASI Rajdeep Singh was sent to the scene. While attempting to park his vehicle on an empty space along the canal track to manage the traffic, he was confronted by two men in a car stuck in the jam.

The situation escalated when the two reportedly hurled abuses at Rajdeep and obstructed him from stepping out of his car. The duo allegedly tore his uniform. One of the accused then picked up a stone and shattered the windshield of the police vehicle, the police said.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On