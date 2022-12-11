Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Two Shimlapuri-based traders booked for GST fraud

Published on Dec 11, 2022 12:51 AM IST

The accused had tried to commit fraud by uploading wrong pictures of their shop on the GST department’s portal. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The accused have been identified as Virender Bankar, owner of Hari Enterprises on Gill Road, Shimlapuri, and Mohak Harki, owner of JS traders in Shimlapuri.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of state tax officer Deepak Ghai. Ghai said that the accused had uploaded pictures and other details of their toy shop on the GST department’s online portal, claiming that it is located on Gill Road.

Ghai found the pictures suspicious and initiated investigation. In the picture, the board of the adjoining shop was visible, which mentioned the contact number of the owner. He made a call to the owner, who told Ghai that his shop is in Delhi.

Ghai alleged that the accused had uploaded pictures of a shop in Delhi on the portal with the intention of fraud.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Som Nath, investigating officer, said that a case has been registered under Sections 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code at Shimlapuri police station.

Meanwhile, assistant commissioner of sales tax (ACST) Jagdeep Sehgal said FIRs are being registered against firms indulging in fraudulent invoices or bogus sale-purchases.

“We have initiated suspension/cancellation of 18 such firms and imposed tax amounting to more than 10 crore against them in the last few months,” he said. He added that their aim is to increase revenue collection in the state and every excise and taxation officer has been given the target of rooting out such firms from their wards.

The excise and taxation department is now conducting a probe to ascertain which entities have showed purchases from these firms.

Sunday, December 11, 2022
