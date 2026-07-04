New Delhi: Delhi govt revokes work-from-home policy for most departments

The Delhi government has withdrawn its two-day work-from-home (WFH) arrangement for most of its departments as the “geopolitical situation has nearly normalised”, officials said, adding that chief minister Rekha Gupta has approved the decision.

The government had issued the WFH system for its employees on Wednesday and Saturday in May. According to the latest decision, office timings for departments under the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) have been changed to 10 am-6.30 pm from the earlier 10.30 am-7 pm schedule. Office timings for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will remain unchanged at 8.30 am-5 pm.

The WFH policy was announced as part of the Delhi government’s 90-day “Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan” campaign, launched after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for fuel conservation, responsible consumption and support for domestic products.

At the time, the government had exempted essential services from the WFH arrangement. It had also declared every Monday as “Metro Monday”, reduced official fuel allowances by up to 20%, introduced staggered office timings across departments, curtailed official foreign visits for a year and announced that 50% of official meetings would be held online.