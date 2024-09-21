Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Two snatching accused, buyer arrested, 17 phones seized

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 21, 2024 09:54 PM IST

A team of crime branch 1 of police commissionerate arrested two accused on charges of snatching, officials said. The police also arrested a mobile repair shop owner for buying the snatched mobile phones, they added.

A team of crime branch 1 of police commissionerate arrested two accused on charges of snatching, officials said. (HT File)
The police have recovered 17 mobile phones from their possession. The accused were identified as Rahul Kumar alias Gangu of Dhuri Lane, Deepak Kumar alias Deepu of Abdullapur Basti and Kamal Diwakar alias Kamal of Abdullapur Basti.

According to police, Diwakar owns a mobile repair shop in Abdullapur Basti and he used to purchase the stolen mobile phones from the other accused.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar said accused Rahul and Deepak were arrested and police recovered stolen mobile phones from their possession. A case under section 317 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Division Number 5 police station.

During investigation, the police found out that Diwakar, used to purchase the stolen mobile phones and sell them further, following which he was arrested as well.

