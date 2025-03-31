Ludhiana: Two transformers fall on Kochar Road after crane sling snaps

A major mishap was averted in the busy Kochhar Market area on Monday morning when two transformers, each with a capacity of 200 KVA, which were being transported fell onto the main road. The incident occurred after the sling of a crane snapped, causing a temporary disruption in traffic and raising concerns among commuters and shop owners. One of the transformers that fell on the road after the sling of a crane snapped while transporting them in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

According to officials, the transformers, valued at ₹3 lakh each, were being installed to replace older units when the accident took place. The sudden snapping of the crane’s sling led to the heavy equipments crashing onto the road, spilling transformer oil in the area. While no injuries were reported, the extent of the damage to the transformers is yet to be assessed, officials noted.

Jaswant Singh, SDO of the Model Town division, stated, “The incident happened while officials were transporting the transformers to replace previously damaged ones in the early Monday morning. In the middle of transit, the crane’s sling snapped, leading to the fall.

Singh further pointed out that the incident has not disrupted electricity supply in the area, as they had already adjusted the transmission load to ensure continuity.

“These replacements are aimed at improving efficiency and preventing power disruptions during peak summer months. The damage to the transformers can only be determined after a thorough assessment of the impact from the fall,” he added.

While Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials cited the accident as an unforeseen mechanical failure, local residents and shopkeepers alleged negligence on part of the concerned authorities. They claimed that overloading the crane with more than two transformers at a time was the primary cause of the accident.

Jitendra Singh, a local shop owner, voiced his concerns, saying, “We were fortunate that no major accident occurred, but this was sheer negligence. This is a high-traffic area, what if someone had been caught under the fallen transformers? Authorities must take strict precautions while handling such heavy equipment to prevent potential disasters.”

Following the incident, PSPCL workers swiftly moved the units to clear the road and assess the damage to them, ensuring minimal disruption to vehicular movement.

Notably, PSPCL has been installing new transformers across the city to prevent power outages in the upcoming summer season. On March 9, the power utility had announced plans to install approximately 234 transformers across Ludhiana, ensuring a more stable electricity supply.