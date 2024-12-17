Ludhiana: ‘Unauthorised’ hoardings, banners mushroom as civic body elections draw near

As the municipal corporation (MC) elections draw close, ‘unauthorised’ hoardings and banners from across parties have started to mushroom in the city. Illegal hoardings put up on the walls of Arya College, Civil Lines, on Tuesday. (Manish/HT)

The development comes despite the model code of conduct being in force and the MC has failed to take any major action over the matter.

According to the available information, no major challans or fines have been slapped on any of the political parties in this regard.

The elections are scheduled on December 21.

Residents have raised concerns over what they say is ‘blatant disregard’ of rules and the lack of enforcement by authorities.

The worst-hit areas include Pakhowal road, BRS Nagar, Jawahar Nagar Camp, Haibowal, Civil Lines, Field Ganj, Gill Road, Dugri, Basti Jodewal and Jamalpur, among others.

Residents say the banners have even covered signboards, meant to guide commuters.

They say the signboards are barely visible, causing difficulties for commuters.

An MC official, requesting anonymity, said they are not taking action due to ‘political pressure’.

He cited the same reason behind the hoardings and banners not being removed.

According to the election guidelines, the installation of posters, banners and hoardings without permission is prohibited during the MCC rules.

However, the hoardings have cropped up in public spaces, including markets and residential areas.

Locals raised concern over the lack of action on part of the authorities.

“It seems the rules apply only to ordinary citizens. The political leaders are openly violating the [model] code of conduct but no action is being taken,” said a shopkeeper, requesting not to be named.

The MC had earlier claimed that teams were deployed to monitor and remove unauthorised hoardings. However, the ground reality tells a different story.

The concerned locals urged the administration to ensure fair enforcement of rules, and demanded immediate removal of illegal hoardings and slapping of fines on those responsible.

According to the Punjab Municipal Outdoor Advertisement Policy, 2018, no person shall erect, exhibit, fix or retain an hoarding, frame, post, kiosk/bill board over any land, building, structure, upon or in any vehicle without the prior permission of the commissioner concerned.

Despite repeated attempts, MC commissioner Aaditya Dachhalwal was not available for comments.