Ludhiana: Union minister reviews wheat procurement

Punjab’s minister for food civil supplies and consumer affairs Lal Chand Kataruchak on Friday raised concerns before the Union minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya regarding the demands of arhtiyas and labourers involved in wheat procurement in Punjab. Lal Chand Kataruchak with the Union minister during their visit at Asia’s largest grain market in Khanna on Friday. (HT Photo)

The Union minister and the cabinet minister were visiting Asia’s largest grain market in Khanna to review wheat procurement arrangements. Kataruchak urged Bambhaniya to increase the fees of the commission agents due to rising inflation.

The minister also highlighted the issue of insufficient storage space across Punjab, emphasising that the state procures grain for the central pool and thus requires enhanced storage facilities. Union minister Bambhaniya assured that the demands and issues would be addressed with a positive approach.

The cabinet minister also informed the Union minister that wheat procurement is progressing smoothly across Punjab’s markets. “So far, 116 lakh metric tons of wheat have arrived in the markets, of which 114 lakh metric tons have been procured, and payments of ₹23,000 crore have been made to farmers,” Kataruchak said. He added that 99% of the wheat procurement operations have been completed, and farmers are returning from the markets satisfied.

Union minister Bambhania said that a total of 2,885 procurement centres has been established across the state to ensure smooth and uninterrupted procurement. “Of these, 1,864 are regular centres, while 1,021 are temporary,” she said. Bambhania added that this year’s bumper crop, due to high yields, will significantly help achieve the target of 124 lakh metric tons.

During their visit, both the ministers held detailed discussions with farmers and commission agents regarding wheat arrivals and procurement.

Prominent amongst those present included joint secretary of the union ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution, C Shikha, general manager FCI, B Srinivasan, director food supplies department Varinder Kumar Sharma, MD Punsup Sonali Giri and others.