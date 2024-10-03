Ludhiana: Unsanitary public washroom at Janakpuri Market angers locals

The unsanitary condition of the sole public toilet at the entrance of Janakpuri Market has become a matter of concern for the shopkeepers, visitors and commuters. MC officials say a tender for washroom’s repair floated recently , work to start soon. (HT Photo)

The market falls in the jurisdiction of municipal corporation (MC) Zone B.

The washroom, which caters to both men and women, has been in a state of neglect for years.

The section meant for men is filled with filth and the women’s portion is being used as a store.

The situation has forced commuters to pee on toilet walls, and flyovers and parks, creating discomfort for the customers, especially females, thronging this bustling market.

Manisha, a food cart vendor, said, “I have to endure the stench emanating from the washroom and see men urinate in the open.”

Acknowledging the issue, MC zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain said, “We have taken cognisance of the matter. The buildings and roads (B&R) wing recently floated a tender for repair of the washroom.”

A shoe shop owner, requesting not to be named, said, “Despite being one of the busiest markets in the area, we don’t have access to a functional washroom. For years, we have visited the offices of civics bodies and public representatives and yet the condition remains the same.” He has been running the shop for three decades.

Rohit, a textile shop owner echoed the sentiments and said his house is nearby and he goes home whenever he has to use the washroom.

He pointed out that the matter is not the same for the workers at his shop.

Janakpuri Market Association association head Pradeep Gupta said the market has over 250 shops and sees a heavu footfall every day.

“The lone public toilet constructed 15 years ago is in shambles. Miscreants even use it to store goods, posing security threats,” he said.