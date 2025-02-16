Ludhiana: Upgrade work triggers power outage in several areas

Residents of several localities under the Focal Point division, including GTB Nagar near Chandigarh Road, GK Estate, Urban Estate and Focal Point Phase 5, have voiced their concern over the prolonged power outages lasting up to 12 hours due to the ongoing upgrade work at the Gas-Insulated Switchgear (GIS) substation in the area. The disruption may have been caused by a technical glitch, says an official

While Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials stated that the power outage was planned only for Friday to carry out the upgrade work, residents complained that power cuts extended into Saturday as well.

Amrinder Singh, XEN, Focal Point area, said, “The disruptions stem from the ongoing upgrade of the GIS substation, which is being enhanced from 66 KV to 220 KV, scheduled to be commissioned by March end.”

A senior official from the Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) in the central zone said power outages happen because of technical adjustments during the upgrade. Old equipment must be turned off during the upgrade work, which is the main reason behind the disruptions. To install the new 220 KV system, parts of the old 66 KV system are deactivated, causing temporary power cuts. The new system also needs to be tested and commissioned to ensure it works safely and efficiently, which leads to intermittent shutdowns, he said.

Another reason behind outages is the upgrade of transmission lines and transformers. Upgrading to a higher voltage requires replacing or modifying power lines, circuit breakers and transformers, which temporarily disconnects the electricity supply. Additionally, power is turned off in some areas to follow safety protocols and protect workers during installation and maintenance, official said.

Sanjeev Gupta, owner of a steel manufacturing unit in Focal Point Phase 5, said, “Our production has taken a hit due to these unexpected power cuts. Though we were informed about the scheduled outage on Friday, the disruptions continued into the next day, causing significant inconveniences. We need better coordination from the authorities to minimise losses.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Swati, a resident from Urban Estate, said, “We were told that the power would be restored by 5:30 pm on Friday, but it stretched far past that, well into the night. It completely disrupted our routine. We had no idea it would take so long, and it left us scrambling to adjust throughout the evening.”

Meanwhile, a PSPCL official in the Focal Point division, wishing not to be named, said, “No power cuts were scheduled for Saturday, particularly in the industrial areas. The disruption may have been caused by a technical glitch. I will ask that the officials concerned to look into this matter promptly.”