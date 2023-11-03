Ludhiana: Upkar Singh Ahuja appointed as chairman of Indian Institute of Material Management

City-based industrialist Upkar Singh Ahuja assumed the role of chairman at the Ludhiana branch of the Indian Institute of Material Management. Upkar Singh Ahuja (HT)

In his inaugural meeting with the executive members, Ahuja outlined key initiatives aimed at benefiting the industrial sector in Ludhiana and beyond.

The executive meeting, held at the institute’s premises, at Weltech house, was attended by SK Sharma, past national president; Rajesh Gupta, chairman of the Chandigarh branch; Jatinder Singh Manchanda, national councillor; Munish Garg, vice chairman of the Ludhiana branch; and SP Srivastav, general secretary.

During the meeting, Ahuja unveiled two strategic events designed to bolster the industrial landscape in Ludhiana. The first initiative is a “Buyer Seller Meet,” which will bring together the leading players in Punjab’s industrial sector. This event aims to foster collaboration, enhance business opportunities, and promote growth within the region’s industries.

The second initiative, “Lean Management Programme for Industrialists,” is set to equip local industrialists with valuable tools and knowledge in lean management practices. This programme is expected to drive efficiency, reduce waste, and improve overall productivity in the industrial sector.

Ahuja is also the Chairman of the Chamber of Commercial and Industrial Undertakings (CICU), Ludhiana.

