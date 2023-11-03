close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Upkar Singh Ahuja appointed as chairman of Indian Institute of Material Management

Ludhiana: Upkar Singh Ahuja appointed as chairman of Indian Institute of Material Management

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 04, 2023 05:06 AM IST

In his inaugural meeting with the executive members, Ahuja outlined key initiatives aimed at benefiting the industrial sector in Ludhiana and beyond

City-based industrialist Upkar Singh Ahuja assumed the role of chairman at the Ludhiana branch of the Indian Institute of Material Management.

Upkar Singh Ahuja (HT)
Upkar Singh Ahuja (HT)

In his inaugural meeting with the executive members, Ahuja outlined key initiatives aimed at benefiting the industrial sector in Ludhiana and beyond.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The executive meeting, held at the institute’s premises, at Weltech house, was attended by SK Sharma, past national president; Rajesh Gupta, chairman of the Chandigarh branch; Jatinder Singh Manchanda, national councillor; Munish Garg, vice chairman of the Ludhiana branch; and SP Srivastav, general secretary.

During the meeting, Ahuja unveiled two strategic events designed to bolster the industrial landscape in Ludhiana. The first initiative is a “Buyer Seller Meet,” which will bring together the leading players in Punjab’s industrial sector. This event aims to foster collaboration, enhance business opportunities, and promote growth within the region’s industries.

The second initiative, “Lean Management Programme for Industrialists,” is set to equip local industrialists with valuable tools and knowledge in lean management practices. This programme is expected to drive efficiency, reduce waste, and improve overall productivity in the industrial sector.

Ahuja is also the Chairman of the Chamber of Commercial and Industrial Undertakings (CICU), Ludhiana.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out