Ludhiana: Vaccination can reduce incidence of foot-and-mouth disease, say experts

A panel discussion focusing on the importance of vaccination and symptomatic treatment for the prevention of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in dairy animals was conducted on Thursday at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University. Experts during a panel discussion on foot-and-mouth disease prevention in Ludhiana. (HT)

The members of directorate of extension education at the university organised the discussion to create awareness among stakeholders against the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in dairy animals.

Director of extension education, Parkash Singh Brar, said that FMD is a highly contagious disease of cloven-footed animals, viz, cows, buffaloes, pigs, goats and sheep. Infectious diseases pose a serious challenge to the productivity of livestock and the university, department of animal husbandry as well as regional disease diagnostic laboratories must work in close association to control their spread, he added.

Director, ICAR- Bhubaneshwar directorate of foot-and-mouth disease, Rabindra Prasad Singh, in his address on control and prevention, elaborated the mode of spread of FMD in dairy animals along with effective strategies for its control. He emphasised that promoting herd immunity through biannual and high-density vaccination is a well-founded approach against incidence of FMD. Veterinarians and dairy farmers must ensure a booster dose of FMD vaccine in young animals as it increases their immunity manifolds as compared to single dose of the vaccine. Ring vaccination combined with restricted movement of livestock and humans can be exercised to contain the disease in case of an outbreak.

Principal scientist, ICAR- directorate of FMD, Jajati K Mohapatra, said that veterinarians must recognise and address the causes of respiratory infections which occur concurrently with FMD. He emphasised on strict biosecurity measures to be taken on dairy farms during the FMD outbreak. He added that use of soda ash solution for disinfection of the farm helps to contain the spread of the disease.

Singh and Mohapatra explained that combined vaccine of FMD and hemorrhagic septicemia is equally effective as compared to using them separately. They added that next vaccination should be resumed after one month of the last case reported on a farm. S S Randhawa, discussed symptomatic treatment of animals already affected by the disease. J S Bedi, reiterated the importance of disease forecasting and warning for timely interventions to check disease outbreaks.

Over 50 participants including deputy directors from animal husbandry department, Punjab; regional disease diagnostic laboratory, Jalandhar, and farmers participated in the discussion.