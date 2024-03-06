Ludhiana: VB nabs GLADA official for taking 4,000 bribe

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested an official of the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹4,000. Vigilance nabs GLADA Field Officer Zora Singh for taking ₹ 4,000 in Ludhiana on Wednesday, March 06, 2024. (HT Photo)

An official spokesperson of the state VB said the Zora Singh, posted as field officer, has been arrested on a complaint lodged by Amit Rai, a resident of Ishar Nagar, Ludhiana, who practicing as a lawyer in district courts Ludhiana.

The spokesperson said that the complainant said that the accused has been demanding a bribe of ₹4,000 to allow him to complete the construction of his two houses with lintel in Shiv Vihar in Jaspal Bangar village.

The complainant alleged that the accused threatened that he would not be allowed to put lintel if bribe money was not paid for both houses and told him that the bribe money would be shared with other officers of GLADA.

After a preliminary investigation, a VB team from Ludhiana range laid a trap and the said accused was arrested red handed in the presence of two official witnesses when he was accepting a bribe of ₹4,000 from the complainant.

A case under section 7, 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered.

The said accused would be produced in the competent court on Thursday. Further investigation into this case was under progress and the role of other officials of GLADA would be examined.