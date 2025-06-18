Ludhiana: Veggie prices hit the roof amid supply blues

The sharp spike in vegetable prices across Ludhiana has started pinching household budgets, leaving both homemakers and vendors struggling to cope with the sudden surge in rates. From tomatoes to green peas, the cost of daily essentials has doubled in just a few days, largely due to disrupted supply chains, erratic weather, and transportation issues. From tomatoes to green peas, the cost of daily essentials has doubled in just a few days. (HT Photo)

According to wholesale vendors at the city’s main vegetable market, tomato prices have soared from ₹10–15 per kg to ₹45–50, while peas have shot up from ₹50–55 to ₹90–100 per kg. Likewise, cauliflower and capsicum, earlier priced at ₹15–20 per kg, are now being sold at ₹45–55.

Notably, the price rise is not limited to seasonal produce. Even staple items such as potatoes, onions, and spinach have seen steep hikes, making it increasingly difficult for consumers to manage their weekly grocery expenses without overshooting their budgets.

Adding to the burden, rates of other commonly used vegetables have also surged. Cucumber rates have doubled from ₹8–10 to ₹20–25 per kg, and eggplants (brinjal) are now priced at ₹15–20 per kg, up from ₹10–15. Beans, previously available at ₹35–40, are now retailing at ₹65–70, while green chillies have gone up from ₹35–40 to ₹45–50 per kg.

Locals feel the pinch

Voicing her concerns, Ravinder Kaur, a resident of Basti Jodhewal, “Earlier, ₹200 was enough to buy vegetables for three days. Now, I can barely get two bags of basic veggies in that amount, prompting us to cut down on variety and compromise on nutrition.”

Vendors echo distress

Highlighting the factors leading to this sudden spurt, Gurkamal Singh, a wholesaler at Dana Mandi, explained, “The recent rain showers have severely damaged perishable vegetable crops. With transportation also affected, the arrival of fresh stock in the market has reduced drastically, triggering a sharp spike in prices.”

Shampy, a local vendor noted,” Customers argue with us thinking we’re overcharging, but even we are buying at inflated rates. With the monsoon playing havoc with harvests and transport, prices may not ease anytime soon. Possibly, the vegetable rates will increase further.