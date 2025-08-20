Search
Ludhiana: Veggies’ prices soar as supply from HP hit

ByRishika Kriti, Ludhiana
Published on: Aug 20, 2025 03:20 am IST

Before the advent of rain, essential vegetables such as tomatoes which were sold at ₹1,125 per 25-kg bag, are now trading between ₹1,300 and ₹2,000

Amid incessant rainfall and widespread landslides in Himachal Pradesh that has affected vegetable supplies from the state to the city, residents are facing steep hikes in prices, taking a toll on household budgets. The impact has been particularly severe on daily staples like onion, cauliflower, peas, spinach, cucumber, ginger and coriander in the past week.

The impact has been severe on daily staples like onion, cauliflower, peas, spinach, cucumber, say residents. (Manish/HT)
Before the advent of rain, essential vegetables such as tomatoes which were sold at 1,125 per 25-kg bag, are now trading between 1,300 and 2,000. The prices of essential vegetables such as onions, a staple in almost every household, have increased from 20 per kg to 24 per kg. Cauliflower prices have more than doubled, jumping from 35 to 75 per kg. Peas, another commonly used vegetable, have surged from 75 to 140 per kg, while coriander, an essential ingredient in daily cooking, is now selling at 110 per kg, up from 70.

Other vegetables have also witnessed significant price hikes. Cucumber rates have more than doubled, rising from 15 to 35 per kg, while brinjals have climbed from 15 to 30 per kg. Ginger, a key ingredient in many dishes, has also gone up slightly from 70 to 75 per kg.

Ludhiana, a city that relies heavily on regular vegetable supplies from Himachal Pradesh, is facing significant challenges due to recent disruptions in transport. Continuous landslides and multiple road blockages on the prominent highways linking the two states have delayed the movement of trucks carrying fresh produce. As a result, several consignments have either been damaged or spoiled before reaching the city, leading to a noticeable shortage of vegetables in local markets.

Shampy, a local trader at Sabzi mandi said, “Most of the vegetable supplies in Ludhiana come from Himachal. With severe road blockages, trucks get stuck for days, causing crops to spoil. Currently, we are receiving only 8% to 10% of the usual supply, which is why prices have skyrocketed.”

Residents, too, are feeling the pinch on their wallet. Neha Verma, a homemaker, said, “Buying vegetables has become really difficult for families like mine. The prices have gone up so much that even a simple meal now costs far more than usual. We are forced to cut down on the quantity of vegetables we use every day, and sometimes we have to skip certain items altogether. It is getting stressful to manage daily meals.”

