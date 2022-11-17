Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Verka contractual staffers’ protest enters Day 2

Published on Nov 17, 2022 12:39 AM IST

Around 200 contractual staffers working at the Verka factory on Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana continued their protest for the second consecutive day on Wednesday demanding regularisation of jobs

Contractual staffers, working at the Verka milk plant on Ferozepur Road, Ludhiana, protesting on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The protesting contractual staff, while raising slogans, said many of them had been working in the department for over two decades. But, instead of regularising them, the government has floated advertisements to fill 1,180 vacancies by conducting a test.

The government has asked the contractual staff working in the department to appear for the examination along with other candidates.

Gurpreet Singh, one of the protesting employees, said the government should abolish the system of outsourcing employees. Puja, another protester, said outsourced staff are treated as second-rate citizens.

“While regular staff enjoy meaty salaries, public holidays and other perks, contractual staff have to work for meagre salaries,” the protesters said.

Rajinder Singh Malhi, president of the Milk Plant Dairy Welfare Union, said the contractual staff went on strike without consulting them. He added that the strike had no impact on the work as regular staff did not participate in the protest.

Another regular staff member said the test is a basic requirement and outsourced contractual staff should not oppose it. “Many contractual staff employees were hired based on recommendation of politicians and do not have requisite qualification,” the staffer said.

Thursday, November 17, 2022
