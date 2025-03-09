Ludhiana: Vet varsity releases atlas for disease diagnosis

A mini Atlas of Laboratory Diagnostics-cum-Table Calendar was released by Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) here on Friday. This calendar features high-quality images of common laboratory diagnostic findings, aiding in quick visual reference for disease diagnosis. The unique feature of this calendar is the integration of QR codes (barcodes). By scanning these codes, users can access a comprehensive list of tests offered by the diagnostics laboratories of Animal Disease Research Centre (ADRC), multi-specialty veterinary hospital of veterinary varsity. The calendar features high-quality images of common laboratory diagnostic findings, aiding in quick visual reference for disease diagnosis. (HT Photo)

The atlas was conceptualised and designed by Dr MS Bal, in-charge, ADRC and Dr Vishal Mahajan, principal scientist for veterinary students and practising veterinarians.

This initiative aims to enhance awareness and accessibility of laboratory diagnostics, bridging the gap between clinical practice and advanced laboratory support for efficient disease diagnosis and management. The vice-chancellor appreciated the initiative and highlighted the need of upgrading diagnostic tests for precise and rapid diagnosis of animal diseases.