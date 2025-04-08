Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Vigilance bureau arrest 5 agents from RTA office

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 08, 2025 05:18 AM IST

The arrested accused have been identified as Pankaj Arora alias Sunny of Adarsh Nagar of Jamalpur, Deepak Kumar of Vrindaban Road, Manish Kumar of Lajpat Nagar at Noorwala Road, Taisiff Ahmad Ansari of Preet Nagar at Tajpur Road and Honey Arora of Adarsh Nagar

The vigilance bureau (VB) arrested five agents of regional transport authority, Ludhiana following a sting operation on Monday as a part of statewide action. The vigilance bureau sent decoy applicants to the Regional Transport office in Ludhiana, where they encountered the agents, who demanded money to help them obtain a driving license without any hassle or test. The VB is also scanning the role of RTA employees.

Rupinder Kaur Sra, SSP VB economic offence wing stated that as a statewide action, the VB Ludhiana formed separate teams and contacted the agents. (HT Photo)
Rupinder Kaur Sra, SSP VB economic offence wing stated that as a statewide action, the VB Ludhiana formed separate teams and contacted the agents. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused have been identified as Pankaj Arora alias Sunny of Adarsh Nagar of Jamalpur, Deepak Kumar of Vrindaban Road, Manish Kumar of Lajpat Nagar at Noorwala Road, Taisiff Ahmad Ansari of Preet Nagar at Tajpur Road and Honey Arora of Adarsh Nagar.

Rupinder Kaur Sra, senior superintendent of police (SSP) VB economic offence wing stated that as a statewide action, the VB Ludhiana formed separate teams and contacted the agents.

Sra added that the agent Pankaj Arora alias Sunny demanded 7500 from the decoy applicant for making a driving license. Deepak Kumar demanded 20,000, Manish Kumar demanded 6,500, Taisiff Ahmad Ansari demanded 7,000 and Honey Arora demanded 5,500 for the license.

The agents claimed to have tie-ups with the transport officials.

