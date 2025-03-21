Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Vigilance Bureau nabs forest guard for taking 20,000 bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 21, 2025 10:53 PM IST

Officials said the accused, identified as Harjit Singh, was caught red-handed while taking ₹20,000 from a marriage palace owner to allow passage from the resort to a nearby main road.

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday arrested a forest guard posted at Malerkotla on graft charges, officials said.

The accused (face covered) in Vigilance Bureau custody in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)
They said the accused, identified as Harjit Singh, was caught red-handed while taking 20,000 from a marriage palace owner to allow passage from the resort to a nearby main road.

A state VB spokesperson said the complaint was filed by a Malerkotla resident alleging the accused asked for 1 lakh to allow the passage from his marriage palace at Dilawargarh village. The official said VB sleuths laid a trap and nabbed the accused red-handed.

A case was registered under Prevention of Corruption Act at the Economic Offences Wing, VB police station. The accused will be produced in a court tomorrow and investigation into the case is ongoing, the spokesperson said.

