Ludhiana: Vigilance Bureau nabs forest guard for taking 20,000 bribe

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday arrested a forest guard posted at Malerkotla on graft charges, officials said.
They said the accused, identified as Harjit Singh, was caught red-handed while taking ₹20,000 from a marriage palace owner to allow passage from the resort to a nearby main road.
A state VB spokesperson said the complaint was filed by a Malerkotla resident alleging the accused asked for ₹1 lakh to allow the passage from his marriage palace at Dilawargarh village. The official said VB sleuths laid a trap and nabbed the accused red-handed.
A case was registered under Prevention of Corruption Act at the Economic Offences Wing, VB police station. The accused will be produced in a court tomorrow and investigation into the case is ongoing, the spokesperson said.