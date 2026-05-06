Ludhiana: Waste from dairies not being processed as per contract, alleges senior deputy mayor

The contractor engaged to collect waste from dairy units at the Haibowal dairy complex is not processing the waste as required under the contract and is instead dumping it at the waste management plant in Jainpur, senior deputy mayor Rakesh Prashar has alleged. MC contractor accused of dumping waste at Jainpur plant instead of converting it into fuel or manure as per the contract. (Gurpreet Singh/ HT)

Prashar said he also written to municipal corporation commissioner Neeru Katyal Gupta seeking action in the matter.

According to Prashar, the contractor was awarded a contract worth crores to collect waste from the dairy complex and process it by setting up a plant to convert the waste into fuel or manure.

However, no such processing unit has been set up and that the contractor is simply dumping the waste at the old waste processing plant in Jainpur, Prashar alleged.

“We have given the contract worth crores to ensure proper disposal of cow dung from the dairy units. We will pay for that. But the contractor is not keeping his end of the bargain,” Prashar said.

He further alleged that the same contractor also operates the municipal corporation’s Jainpur waste processing plant, where the cow dung is being dumped.

Civic body commissioner Neeru Katyal Gupta did not respond to multiple calls and text messages seeking a comment.