Ludhiana: Weapon smugglers’ gang busted with arrest of three

The counter intelligence and CIA Staff-1 of Ludhiana police busted an inter-state gang of illegal weapon smugglers on Tuesday with the arrest of three persons. Police said they used to contact potential buyers using fake Facebook profiles.

Two .32 bore pistols, four live cartridges, two magazines and three mobile phones have been recovered from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Harinderpal, 39, of Lallian Khurd village, Jalandhar; Balwinder Singh, 39, of Badhala village, Jalandhar, and Arjan Kumar, 22, of Rajasthan, who is currently living in Haibowal.

They were arrested on the basis of a tip-off near Lajpat Nagar Park, close to the Ludhiana bus stand.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Simratpal Singh Dhindsa said Arjan Kumar hails from Madhya Pradesh, from where he used to smuggle illegal weapons to other states including Punjab, with help of his two accomplices.

“The accused made fake profiles on Facebook and posted pictures of weapons in different groups and also contacted potential buyers through direct messages. After receiving the order, they delivered the weapons to them,” said the DCP.

“Harinderpal is a convict in a murder case and is facing trial in five cases, including assault, possessing illegal weapons, drug peddling and murder. He had got 20 years imprisonment in the murder case, but after serving six years of his sentence, he came out on bail and got involved in illegal activities again,” he added.

The DCP added that the police are questioning them to find out to who they were delivering the weapons to.

A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act has been registered at Division Number 5 police station.