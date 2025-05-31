Ludhiana West bypoll: AAP, Congress get poll code violation notices

The deputy commissioner’s office has issued notices to the district presidents of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress for allegedly violating the model code of conduct (MCC) ahead of the Ludhiana West byelection. Both AAP and Congress are yet to issue official statements regarding the notices. (HT File)

The Congress party has been asked for an explanation on illegal posters and banners installed in different parts of the city.

The AAP has been served the notice for breaching the limit of cars allowed for Friday’s roadshow in which party national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann were present. As per information, only around 20 cars were permitted but a video conferencing team of the district administration captured more than 20 cars in the rally.

A senior district official, requesting anonymity, said, “The model code of conduct is in force to ensure free and fair elections. Any violation, irrespective of the political party, will be dealt with strictly.”

The district administration reiterated that all political outfits must conduct their campaigns within the framework of the MCC, which prohibits provocative speeches, misuse of government resources, and unauthorised publicity methods.