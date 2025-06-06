Search Search
Ludhiana West bypoll: Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann among AAP’s star campaigners

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 06, 2025 09:38 AM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced a list of 40-star campaigners for the upcoming June 19 bypoll for the Ludhiana West Assembly constituency.

former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, (Sourced)
According to the official letter submitted to the election commission, the list includes former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, and senior leaders like Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and former Delhi CM Atishi.

Notably, several Punjab cabinet ministers such as Aman Arora, Harjot Singh Bains, Harpal Singh Cheema, Balbir Singh, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Harbhajan Singh ETO, and Dr Balbir Singh also feature prominently on the list.

Other key names include Raghav Chadha, Sunita Kejriwal, Rakhi Bidlan, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, and Satyender Jain, among others. Several MLAs and party leaders from across the state, including Ashok Mittal and Malvinder Singh Kang, have also been enlisted.

The party has also included public figures such as Sonia Mann to strengthen its grassroots outreach and bolster voter connect.

