Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana West bypoll: Congress bets on veteran Ashu

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 05, 2025 09:34 AM IST

Ashu, 54, working president of the Punjab Congress, is a prominent Hindu face of the party and has represented the Ludhiana West seat earlier

The Congress on Friday evening announced former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu as the party candidate for the high-stakes Ludhiana (West) Assembly bypoll.

Former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu (HT File)
Former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu (HT File)

Ashu, 54, working president of the Punjab Congress, is a prominent Hindu face of the party and has represented the Ludhiana West seat earlier. His candidature for contesting the bypoll from the seat was approved by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, according to a party statement.

The Ludhiana West seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January. The date for the bypoll has not been announced yet.

AAP had earlier named Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora as its candidate for the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll.

“The party is banking on Ashu’s extensive grassroots network and leadership experience in the upcoming byelection. His ability to mobilise party workers and reconnect with the electorate is seen as a potential game-changer for the party in Ludhiana West,” said a local Congress leader, who did not want to be named.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana West bypoll: Congress bets on veteran Ashu
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On