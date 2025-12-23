Ludhiana: Wife killed over dispute on having children, man booked

A man accused of stabbing his wife over disputes related to not having children from the third marriage has been booked by Haibowal police on Monday. The 40-year-old woman, Guddi Devi, succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, a day after the attack, while the accused, Manoj Kumar, also sustained injuries during the incident. Inspector Varinderpal Singh Uppal, SHO of Haibowal police station, said Manoj Kumar will be arrested after being discharged from the hospital and further investigation was underway. (HT Photo for representation)

The complaint was lodged by Guddi Devi’s daughter, Rinky, in her twenties. Acting on her statement, the police registered a murder case against Manoj under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the FIR, Guddi Devi had married Manoj four years ago, in what was her third marriage. The couple did not have children, which allegedly caused frequent arguments. Guddi had three children from her previous marriages, police said.

Rinky also alleged that her stepfather repeatedly suspected her mother of having an illicit relationship, escalating tensions.

On Saturday, Rinky was informed that her stepfather had attacked her mother with a sharp-edged weapon, stabbing her multiple times. The couple was rushed to a hospital, where Guddi Devi died on Sunday due to severe injuries. In the course of the violent episode, Manoj also sustained injuries.

Other fatal matrimonial disputes in city

On December 20, 24-year-old Ramandeep Kaur died during treatment at civil hospital after allegedly being forced to consume poison by her husband and in-laws in Meharban. Police said she had objected to her husband’s alleged relationship with his sister-in-law.

On the same day, a man opened fire at his in-law’s house in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Mundian Kalan, killing his mother-in-law. His wife narrowly escaped after the weapon misfired.