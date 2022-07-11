Ludhiana: Woman, 2 aides booked for murder bid on daughter’s lover
A resident of Lopon village registered an FIR against his lover’s fiancé, her mother and their aide for attempting to murder him. The man suffered severe injuries in the attack.
The victim Rajinder Singh of Lopon village, Samrala, said he was in a relationship with a woman in his village. They wanted to get married but the woman’s parents were against the relationship.
He added that in March, the woman’s parents got her engaged to a resident of Karnail Singh Nagar of Ludhiana.
Rajinder said the fiancé of his lover, her mother and their unidentified aide opened fire on him with sharp-edged weapons and fled leaving him injured.
Assistant sub-inspector Hardam Singh, who is investigating the case, said the reason behind the attack is not clear as of now. The FIR has been registered on the basis of the victim’s statement. As per the medico-legal report issued by the Samrala civil hospital, the victim has suffered 11 injuries inflicted using sharp-edged weapons.
A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Samrala police station. A manhunt has been launched for the arrest of the accused.
GADVASU V-C receives academic leadership award
Vice-chancellor of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Dr Inderjeet Singh, received the academic leadership award at the India Animal Health Summit and Awards 2022. He was presented the leadership award for his exemplary contribution towards the growth and development of animal health and production. Parshottam Rupala, union minister of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, inaugurated the maiden summit organised by the Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture at New Delhi.
Shinde govt’s decision to stay plans under DPDCs will be challenged in HC: Ajit Pawar
PUNE Newly-elected leader of the opposition in the state assembly, Ajit Pawar, on Sunday said that opposition parties are considering going to the high court (HC) over staying of disbursement of funds and implementation of various works under district planning and development committees (DPDCs) by the new government. Last week, the Eknath Shinde-led government stayed all funds sanctioned for various works since April 1 under the DPDCs until appointment of new guardian ministers.
Non-return on investment: Sahara Group’s retail wing in soup
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Sahara Q Shop Unique Products to return ₹1 lakh invested by a Ludhiana man along with ₹10,000 compensation. Subhash Kumar of Durgapuri, Ludhiana, had submitted his complaint against Sahara Q Shop Unique Products, Aliganj, Lucknow, through its director/managing director (opposite party 1), its Ludhiana city branch through its manager (OP2) and Harish Chander Patel, agent of the company (OP3).
Some people think they are born to rule, Shinde on Uddhav Thackeray
Speaking in Pandharpur on Sunday, Shinde launched veiled barbs at Uddhav Thackeray. “Some people think they are born to rule. I am not the one to have born with a golden spoon. They should have felt proud that a common man has assumed the chair,” Shinde said without naming Uddhav, who is struggling to retain cadre on his side after one of the biggest rebellion in party last month.
Ludhiana MC clerk, 3 aides booked for fraud
A clerk of Zone-1 of Ludhiana municipal corporation and three others have been booked for fraudulently transferring the ownership of a property in the name of one of his aides. Complainant Abhilasha Gupta of Haibowal Kalan said she owned a property in Rari Mohalla. The accused clerk transferred the property to someone fraudulently. When she came to know about it, she complained to the MC and Ludhiana police.
