Ludhiana: Woman, 2 aides booked for murder bid on daughter’s lover

A resident of Lopon village registered an FIR against his lover’s fiancé, her mother and their aide for attempting to murder him. The man suffered severe injuries in the attack.

The victim Rajinder Singh of Lopon village, Samrala, said he was in a relationship with a woman in his village. They wanted to get married but the woman’s parents were against the relationship.

He added that in March, the woman’s parents got her engaged to a resident of Karnail Singh Nagar of Ludhiana.

Rajinder said the fiancé of his lover, her mother and their unidentified aide opened fire on him with sharp-edged weapons and fled leaving him injured.

Assistant sub-inspector Hardam Singh, who is investigating the case, said the reason behind the attack is not clear as of now. The FIR has been registered on the basis of the victim’s statement. As per the medico-legal report issued by the Samrala civil hospital, the victim has suffered 11 injuries inflicted using sharp-edged weapons.

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Samrala police station. A manhunt has been launched for the arrest of the accused.