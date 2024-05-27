Ludhiana woman, aide strangle husband to death, arrested

A woman, along with her aide who is a gym owner, allegedly strangled her husband to death while he was sleeping at their residence in Grewal Colony at Tibba road. The Tibba police have arrested both of the accused. According to police, both the accused had their reasons for committing the crime. While the woman wanted to get rid of her husband because of a strained relationship, the victim had opposed the gym owner’s wedding with the former’s sister. The victim has been identified as Palwinder Singh, 37, who is a factory worker in Ludhiana. (HT File)

The victim has been identified as Palwinder Singh, 37, who is a factory worker. The police have arrested his wife Nidhi and gym owner Lalit Rai alias Radhey. While the family had already cremated the body assuming Palwinder Singh had died of a natural death, Nidhi confessed to the crime and narrated the incident to the family out of guilt.

As the family then informed the police, the Tibba police have initiated an investigation and arrested the accused.

Sub-inspector Sukhwinder Singh said that the accused Lalit Kumar owns a gym in the Tibba area. Palwinder’s sister used to go to the gym where she met Lalit and befriended him. Lalit had approached Palwinder Singh for a marriage to the former’s sister. While Nidhi was in favour of the marriage, Palwinder turned down the proposal.

The sub-inspector added that Lalit nursed a rivalry against Palwinder Singh. Meanwhile, he found out that Nidhi also wanted to get rid of her husband as he used to allegedly harass her. Lalit hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Palwinder and involved Nidhi in it.

“On May 22, when Palwinder Singh was asleep, Nidhi let Lalit enter the house, who then strangled Palwinder in his sleep before escaping. In the morning, Nidhi started crying claiming that Palwinder had died of cardiac arrest. The family did not suspect anything and cremated the body on the same day,” said the sub-inspector.

“Meanwhile, Nidhi started behaving differently. When asked, Nidhi confessed to the crime out of guilt and narrated the whole incident to them,” he added.

A first-information report (FIR) under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused following a complaint filed by Dharminder Singh, brother of the victim.