Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024
New Delhi
Ludhiana: Woman among 4 addicts held for snatchings

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 20, 2024 10:45 PM IST

According to the police, accused Mamta Devi played a key role in selling the stolen mobile phones. The proceeds were used to buy drugs for the gang. They targeted mainly commuters.

A couple, along with two accomplices, has been arrested by the Moti Nagar police for committing multiple snatching incidents to fund their drug addiction. They targeted commuters and sold stolen mobile phones and other valuables, the police said.

The accused are being questioned by the police.
The arrested persons have been identified as Vishal Kumar Sinha and his wife Mamta Devi, residents of New Vijay Nagar, Tajpur Road, Abhimanyu Singh of Ranjit Nagar, Sherpur Kalan, and Suraj Rawat from EWS Colony.

According to assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sahib Kumar, who is investigating the case, the police arrested the accused on the complaint of Tushfaque Khan, a resident of New Vishwakarma Nagar. Khan reported that he was speaking on his mobile phone near his house when three miscreants on a motorcycle snatched his device. One of the accused brandished a sharp weapon and threatened Khan before snatching his phone.

An FIR was registered. During the investigation, the police arrested the accused who reportedly confessed their involvement in the crimes. “Mamta Devi played a key role in selling the stolen mobile phones. The proceeds were used to buy drugs for the gang,” said the ASI.

