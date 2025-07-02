Ludhiana: Woman arrested for forcing teen into prostitution, hubby on run

The Sadar police arrested a woman for forcing the 15-year-old daughter of one of her friends into prostitution. The woman along with her husband exploited the minor for three months before the victim found a chance to escape from the house of the couple when they went for a foreign trip. The police are trying to trace the accused who raped the victim. (HT photo for representation)

In her complaint the victim stated that her mother had dropped her at the house of the couple asking them to find a suitable job for her. The victim stated that days later the accused forced her to establish physical relation with a man, whom she did not know. When she resisted the man raped her. Days later, the accused forced her to establish physical relations with another unidentified man. The man raped her when she refused.

According to the victim the ordeal continued for three months. A number of men raped her and the accused threatened her to keep mum.

Further she added that in the last week of June the accused couple went on a foreign trip. The victim, with the help of her sister, contacted the police and filed a complaint. The Sadar Police lodged an FIR against the couple and arrested the woman - identified as Naina of Rajan Enclave. Her husband Sushil is yet to be arrested.

Sub-inspector Tammana Devi, who is investigating the case, stated that the couple sexually exploited the girl. Though the husband of the woman has not exploited the girl, he supported his wife in exploiting the victim.

The SI added that an FIR under Sections 65 (1) (rape), 61 (1) (criminal conspiracy) of BNS, sections 6 and 17 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been lodged against the couple. The police are also trying to trace the accused who raped the victim.