Ludhiana: Woman assaults husband for not passing medicine, man dies

A man died of excessive bleeding after his wife allegedly assaulted him with a paper cutter following an argument over passing the medicine to her in New Basant Vihar Colony, at Noorwala Road on Tuesday. Gaurav and Sonam, the couple. (HT Photo)

The man died when he was being taken to the hospital due to excessive bleeding after a crucial vein of his neck was cut during the assault.

The Basti Jodhewal police lodged an FIR against the woman, Sonam, 35, and arrested her. The victim has been identified as Gaurav Kumar, 37, who was a hosiery worker. The FIR has been lodged on the statements of Gaurav’s brother Yogesh Kumar, who also lives in the same house.

Gaurav had married Sonam 13 years ago. The couple has a 12-year-old son and a one-and-a-half- year old daughter.

Inspector Paramdeep Singh, SHO at Jodhewal police station, said that the police received information from the hospital about the death of a man. On being informed, the police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police found that relations between Gaurav and his wife were not strained, but a verbal spat between the couple escalated all of a sudden.

The inspector added that Gaurav was getting ready for work in the morning, while Sonam was holding her daughter in her lap.

“Sonam asked Gaurav to pass medicine for their daughter to her, which he ignored. The couple indulged in a verbal spat. Things turned ugly after Sonam hit Gaurav with a cutter, which hit him on his neck resulting in a cut in the crucial vein. He was bleeding profusely following which Sonam called her brother-in-law and rushed him to a private hospital,” the SHO said.

“Due to excessive bleeding, Gaurav died in the hospital,” he added.

The SHO added that the prima facie suggested that Sonam did not intend to kill her husband. An FIR under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC has been lodged against her.