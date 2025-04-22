Ludhiana woman assaults two female cops, booked

A woman from Sant Ishar Singh Nagar, Model Gram, has been booked for allegedly assaulting two women constables at the Kochar Market police post on Sunday. The incident occurred when the woman, identified as Gunjan Sikka, 48, forcibly entered the police post, attacked one constable with a sharp-edged weapon, and physically assaulted another, even tearing her uniform during the scuffle. A police team had visited her residence, but during inquiry, it was discovered that the woman had a history of quarrelling with family members and neighbours. (HT Photo)

The Division Number 5 police lodged an FIR against the woman following the complaint of constable Renu Kaur.

According to the complaint constable Renu Kaur, she along with constable Amandeep Kaur was on duty at the Kochar Market post with two women who had been detained earlier. While they were performing their duties, the accused entered the premises and began hurling verbal abuses.

“When we objected, she suddenly pulled out a sharp object and stabbed constable Amandeep. She started bleeding immediately. When I tried to intervene, she manhandled me and tore my uniform before fleeing,” stated Renu Kaur in her complaint.

ASI Dharampal Chaudhary, in-charge of the Kochar Market police post, said that earlier in the day, Gunjan had called the police alleging that her son was harassing her. A police team had visited her residence, but during inquiry, it was discovered that the woman had a history of quarrelling with family members and neighbours. The matter was resolved, and the police returned. However, later in the day, she showed up at the police post and launched an unprovoked attack.

The police have registered a case against Gunjan Sikka, who remains absconding. Efforts are underway to arrest her.

The woman has been booked under sections 221 (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions), 132 (assault on a public servant), and 351 (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).