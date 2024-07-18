Ludhiana woman dies, daughter hurt after bus hits scooter

Strap: Speeding bus’ driver escapes after leaving vehicle behind, booked The victim was identified as Gurpreet Kaur of Mandi Mullanpur. Her daughter, Jaskaranjit Kaur, was rushed to a hospital, where her condition has been stated as stable. (HT File)

A 48-year-old woman was killed and her daughter suffered injuries after an allegedly speeding bus rammed into their scooter near Mandiani village cut. After the mishap, the bus driver managed to escape after leaving the vehicle on the spot.

The Dakha police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. The police seized the bus and registered a first-information report (FIR) against the driver, identified as Balkaran Singh of Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh.

The FIR was registered following a statement by one Sukhwinder Singh, the victim’s husband. The complainant said that he, along with his wife and daughter, went to Raqba village to pay obeisance at a gurdwara. While he was riding a bike, his wife and daughter were on a scooter.

Sukhwinder added that when they reached Mandiani cut, a speeding bus of a private company hit the scooter. As a result, his wife and daughter suffered injuries. Soon after the mishap, the driver of the bus escaped, he said.

The complainant added that he rushed his wife and daughter to a hospital. His wife succumbed to the injuries on the way to the hospital and his daughter’s condition is stable, he added.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Narinder Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 106 (1), 281 and 324 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest, he added.