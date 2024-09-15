Ludhiana: Woman dies, husband, daughter injured as truck hits bike

A woman was killed and her husband and 5-year-old daughter injured after an allegedly speeding truck hit their bike near Ladhowal on Sunday afternoon, officials said. A woman was killed and her husband and 5-year-old daughter injured after an allegedly speeding truck hit their bike near Ladhowal on Sunday afternoon, officials said. (HT File)

The victims were on the way to the woman’s maternal home in Mattewara village, they added.

As the truck driver tried to escape after the incident, the onlookers nabbed him. Later, he was handed over to the Ladhowal police, who registered a first-information report (FIR) against him.

Police said the truck driver was arrested, and his vehicle was impounded.

The victim was identified as Nisha Rani, 30, of Noor Mahal, Janaldhar. Her husband Ravi Kumar and minor daughter were rushed to a hospital, where their condition has been stated as stable.

Ravi Kumar alleged that an ambulance took over 20 minutes to reach the spot, claiming that his wife’s life could have been saved had it reached sooner.

He said they left in the morning to reach Mattewara, and as they crossed Ladhowal toll barrier, a speeding truck hit their bike from behind. He said his wife fell on the road and truck mowed her down.

Ravi added that onlookers gathered at the spot and nabbed the truck driver. Later, they were rushed to hospital, where the doctors declared his wife dead on arrival.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kewal Krishan, who is investigating the case, said the police reached the spot immediately after being informed. He added that the condition of the man and his daughter is stable.