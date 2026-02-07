Ludhiana: Woman ‘drops’ husband’s name from PR file, booked for cheating

The Daba police have registered a case of cheating, theft and criminal conspiracy against a woman settled in Australia and her family members after her father-in-law alleged that she deliberately removed her husband’s name from a permanent residency (PR) application following a dispute over the alleged theft of gold and valuables from his house. In January 2025, Navkiranjit travelled to Australia on a spouse visa to join his wife. (HT Photo for representation)

The case has been registered on the complaint of Harpreet Singh, a resident of MKJ Nagar in Lohara village in the district, who alleged that his daughter-in-law, Navneet Kaur, along with her relatives, duped his family of a substantial amount of money and later left his son stranded in Australia by excluding him from the PR process.

According to the complaint, Navneet Kaur married Harpreet’s son, Navkiranjit Singh, in 2022. At the time of the marriage, it was mutually agreed that the couple would eventually settle in Australia. Harpreet Singh alleged that soon after the wedding, his family spent nearly ₹50 lakh on sending Navneet to Australia on a study visa, covering expenses related to travel, tuition fees and other formalities.

Navneet reportedly travelled to Australia on a study visa after the marriage, while her husband remained in India. The complainant alleged that Navneet had assured the family that she would later sponsor her husband on a spouse visa and include him in the permanent residency process.

In January 2025, Navkiranjit travelled to Australia on a spouse visa to join his wife. Subsequently, the couple applied for permanent residency. However, during this period, Harpreet alleged that Navneet’s parents and other relatives visited his house in Ludhiana and allegedly decamped with around 200 grams of gold and other valuables.

When the alleged theft came to light, Harpreet said the matter was brought to the notice of his son, who confronted Navneet Kaur over the issue. The confrontation allegedly led to a dispute between the couple.

“The dispute escalated after my son questioned his wife about the theft by her family members. Following this, Navneet allegedly removed my son’s name from the PR application file without his knowledge,” the complainant alleged.

Based on the complaint, the police have booked Navneet Kaur, her parents, Teja Singh Nagra and Harpal Kaur Nagra, residents of Mohali, and other relatives, including Kaka Singh and Phalel Singh of Patiala, Amar Singh Nagra of Sangrur, and Sukhdev Singh Patwari and his wife.

ASI Surinder Kumar, investigating officer at the Daba police station, said the complaint was received on January 13 and a preliminary inquiry was conducted before the FIR was lodged.

“A case has been registered under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 380 (theft) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. No arrests have been made so far and further investigation is underway,” the officer said.

He added that police teams were examining immigration and visa-related records and were probing the role of each accused in the alleged conspiracy.

Not the first case

January 28: The Doraha police registered a case against a woman residing in Canada and her father on charges of allegedly cheating her husband after marriage by failing to arrange a spouse visa for him, despite assurances.

October 20, 2025: A woman allegedly duped a Ludhiana based family of nearly ₹75 lakh under the pretext of helping her husband secure a spouse visa and Canadian PR. Raikot Police lodged an FIR against the woman and her family members.

September 17, 2025: A man from a Ludhiana village was allegedly duped of ₹36 lakh by his wife and her family, who promised to take him to Canada on a spouse visa but abandoned him once she reached overseas.