Ludhiana: Woman hangs from moving auto to escape robbery bid, commuters nab two

Three members of an auto gang put the life of a woman passenger at risk during a robbery bid at the National Highway on the Jalandhar Bypass. The woman hanged from the moving auto to avoid the robbery bid. Commuters recorded the video of the woman hanging from the auto. However, a swift action from the commuters saved the woman. The onlookers nabbed two of the accused and handed them over to the police. A screen grab of the woman hanging from the moving auto on the Jalandhar bypass on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The police recovered three mobile phones from the accused during questioning.

The accused have been identified as Mohit alias Manu and Dimple Makkar alias Bunty. Their aide Shubham managed to escape from the spot.

The woman, Meena, stated that she boarded the auto from Jalandhar Bypass Chowk for Phillaur. One of the accused was driving while his two aides were sitting on the back seat posing as passengers. The woman said one of the accused asked the driver to stop the auto to answer nature’s call. While boarding the auto the accused pushed her in between them. The accused tried to tie her hands with dupatta in a bid to snatch her phone, but she did not give up.

“I raised an alarm and hung from the auto and cried for help. Some of the cars intercepted the auto and nabbed two of the accused and handed them over to the police,” said the woman.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP, East) Davinder Chaudhary said the police arrested the accused. An FIR under sections 304 (snatching as a form of theft involving the sudden, quick, or forceful seizure of movable property from a person’s possession), 3 (5) (acts committed by multiple individuals with a common intention to commit a crime) and 317 (2) (receiving or possessing stolen property) of BNS has been lodged against the accused at Salem Tabri Police station.

He added that the accused Mohit alias Manu is already facing a trial in three criminal cases.