Ludhiana woman held with 1.5 kg heroin in Mohali

A 60-year-old woman from Ludhiana was caught with 1.5 kg heroin near Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi on Friday evening.

The accused, Soma, is a resident of Salempur village, Jagraon, Ludhiana, said police.

Giving details, Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said, “Police have been setting up nakas across the district to keep a strict vigil on drug peddlers. A similar naka was set up at Jawaharpur Chowk on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway on Friday evening, where a woman was spotted acting suspiciously.”

“The woman was stopped for checking and on being frisked, found in possession of 1.5 kg heroin. She was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” the SSP said.

Dera Bassi DSP Gurbakshish Singh said they had sought the woman’s police custody and will be interrogating her to ascertain the source and destination of the consignment.

Also on Saturday, police arrested one Ravi Kumar, a resident of Kasor village, Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, after recovering 45 gm heroin from his possession.

In another incident, Gurpreet Singh and his wife, Sharanjit Kaur, currently living in Sector 115, Kharar, were found carrying 60 gm heroin near the Sector 68-69 traffic lights. Police said the couple had been supplying drugs to college and university students in Mohali.