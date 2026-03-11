Ludhiana: Woman impersonates friend in Class 10 exam, arrested

A 24-year-old woman was caught by invigilators and arrested for allegedly impersonating a candidate during a Class X Punjabi examination that she attempted on behalf of her friend, police said on Tuesday. Police have registered a case under sections 318(2) (cheating), 319(2) (cheating by personation) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred at Government High School, Sarabha Nagar, where the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) was conducting the Punjabi language open examination on Monday.

According to the police, the centre superintendent, Bhupinder Pal Singh, grew suspicious when the photograph on the admit card did not match the candidate who had appeared to take the exam. When asked to produce identification, the woman presented an Aadhaar card, but the photograph on the document did not resemble her, confirming the impersonation attempt. Bhupinder Pal Singh immediately alerted the police and lodged a complaint.

Following the complaint, Division Number 5 police registered an FIR against Manpreet Kaur, 22, a resident of village Sasrali, and Pallavi, 24, an undergraduate student from Kailash Nagar. Pallavi, who appeared for the exam posing as the candidate, has been arrested.

Investigating officer constable Harwinder Singh said Pallavi admitted during questioning that she had appeared in the examination as a favour to her friend Manpreet Kaur. Police have registered a case under sections 318(2) (cheating), 319(2) (cheating by personation) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said efforts are underway to arrest the other accused.