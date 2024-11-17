Ludhiana: Woman loses purse to snatcher

A scooter-borne miscreant snatched a woman’s bag containing cash, mobile phone and debit cards on the elevated road near Gurdwara Nanaksar Sahib at the Ferozepur road on Sunday, the police said. When the woman tried to give him a chase, the accused hit her scooter, making her fall on the road. Complainant Damini Garg, 25, of Ashapuri of Barewal Road stated that she was crossing the elevated road near Gurdwara Nanaksar Sahib on the Ferozepur Road, Ludhiana. Meanwhile, a scooter-borne miscreant turned up and snatched her bag. She tried to give him a chase. The accused hit her with his scooter and made her fall on the road. She suffered injuries. The bag contained ₹ 550 in cash, debit cards and a phone. (HT Photo)

The woman suffered injuries and her scooter was also damaged. The Division number 5 police lodged an FIR against the unidentified accused and initiated investigation.

Complainant Damini Garg, 25, of Ashapuri of Barewal Road stated that she was crossing the elevated road near Gurdwara Nanaksar Sahib on the Ferozepur Road. Meanwhile, a scooter-borne miscreant turned up and snatched her bag. She tried to give him a chase. The accused hit her with his scooter and made her fall on the road. She suffered injuries. The bag contained ₹550 in cash, debit cards and a phone.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mohan Lal, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under Section 304(2) of the BNS has been lodged against the unidentified accused. The police are scanning the CCTVs installed in the area to identify the accused.