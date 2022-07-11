Ludhiana | Woman, lover booked for abetting husband’s suicide
After a 30-year-old labourer ended his life by consuming poison at Mundian Khurd village, his wife and her alleged lover have been booked by Jamalpur police.
The FIR has been lodged based on statement of the victim’s father. The complainant stated that his son had married the accused woman 10 years ago and the couple has a 7-year-old son. He added that his daughter-in-law had got into an illicit relationship with Parwinder Singh alias Tota of Takhra village. He alleged that his daughter-in-law had even started living in her maternal house so that she could remain in touch with Parwinder.
Her mother had filed a complaint against Parwinder at Machhiwara police station, following which he had apologised and promised to not meet her again. After this, his daughter-in-law started living with his son again.
The complainant added that his daughter-in-law kept on meeting Parwinder and they often harassed his son, which led him to take the extreme step on July 7. He was rushed to a local hospital, from where he was referred to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, where he succumbed on July 9.
ASI Krishan Lal, who is investigating the case, said a case under Section 306 of IPC has been lodged against the accused and a hunt is on for their arrest.
-
India successfully grows anti-malarial plant ‘artemisia’, says CSIR-CIMAP director
Artemisia plant, which is used for developing artemisinin (drug) and its derivatives for treating acute malaria and parasitic worm (helminth) infections, will now be grown in India, for which it was largely dependent on China which is its largest and natural grower. This drug is presently being exported to several countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Congo, Kenya, Zambia, Malawi, Rwanda, Myanmar and Cambodia.
-
Hoshiarpur police to grill Lawrence Bishnoi in 2019 extortion, shooting case
The Hoshiarpur police on Monday got seven-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been identified as the “main mastermind” in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, in a case of firing outside the house of a liquor contractor in December 2019. The Hoshiarpur police secured the gangster's transit remand and took him away. In the afternoon, he was produced in a Hoshiarpur court, which sent him to police remand till July 18.
-
Ludhiana | GADVASU issues advisory to avert damage to fish ponds during monsoon
Although monsoon is a favourable season for fish farming, smart water management skills are required to avert any unforeseen damage to fish ponds and loss of fish stock. Meera D Ansal, dean, College of Fisheries, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), shared important management practices for fish farming in the monsoon season. Ansal advised to plant pond dykes with grass to check erosion.
-
Sangam city administration makes arrangements for safe Kanwar Yatra
Prayagraj administration is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring all facilities to Kanwariyas who will arrive in large numbers to fetch Ganga water from the ghats. Barricading has been installed in the river to ensure that Kanwariyas do not go into the deep water while taking water. District Magistrate Sanjay Khatri and SSP Prayagraj Shailesh Kumar Pandey held a meeting with officials and issued instructions for a peaceful conclusion of the Kanwar Yatra.
-
AIT ex-chief’s arrest: VB probe points to multicrore scam
Congress leader Dinesh Bassi, who was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau last Wednesday for alleged irregularities during Bassi's tenure as the Amritsar Improvement Trust chairman, had misused his post to benefit a number of firms and individuals known to him, the probe has found so far. Bassi had earlier denied any wrongdoing while alleging political vendetta behind his arrest. Bassi remained the Trust chairman for two years, from 2019 to 2021.
