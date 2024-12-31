Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Woman posts drug intake video, arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 31, 2024 11:10 PM IST

According to the police, a raid was conducted in Manjit Nagar and the accused was arrested while she was allegedly taking drugs using a foil and a lighter

The Ludhiana police have arrested a woman for allegedly posting a video of herself consuming drugs on social media. The accused, identified as Meenakshi Bhatia, alias Pia, a resident of CRPF Colony, is now facing charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The woman has been booked under Sections 27, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.
The woman has been booked under Sections 27, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

According to ASI Jasvir Singh, who is investigating the case, the police received a tip-off about a video circulating on social media showing the woman consuming drugs. Acting promptly, the police team conducted a raid in Manjit Nagar and apprehended the accused while she was allegedly taking drugs using a foil and a lighter.

During the raid, the police seized her lighter, a silver foil and a burnt 10 note from the scene. The accused is now in custody. The division number 5 police station officials have initiated further action in the matter.

“The video created alarm and we acted swiftly to ensure such acts are not glorified or normalised through social media platforms,” said ASI Jasvir Singh.

The woman has been booked under Sections 27, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On