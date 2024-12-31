Ludhiana: Woman posts drug intake video, arrested

The Ludhiana police have arrested a woman for allegedly posting a video of herself consuming drugs on social media. The accused, identified as Meenakshi Bhatia, alias Pia, a resident of CRPF Colony, is now facing charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The woman has been booked under Sections 27, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

According to ASI Jasvir Singh, who is investigating the case, the police received a tip-off about a video circulating on social media showing the woman consuming drugs. Acting promptly, the police team conducted a raid in Manjit Nagar and apprehended the accused while she was allegedly taking drugs using a foil and a lighter.

During the raid, the police seized her lighter, a silver foil and a burnt ₹10 note from the scene. The accused is now in custody. The division number 5 police station officials have initiated further action in the matter.

“The video created alarm and we acted swiftly to ensure such acts are not glorified or normalised through social media platforms,” said ASI Jasvir Singh.

