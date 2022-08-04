Ludhiana: Woman sets self ablaze; mother, brother and aunt booked
After a 30-year-old married woman tried to commit suicide by setting herself on fire, her mother, brother and aunt have been booked for abetment.
The accused have been identified as Amarjeet Kaur, the victim’ mother, her brother Lakhbir Kaur and aunt (father’s sister) Daljit Kaur.
The victim, Mandeep Kaur of Jhordan village, told police that she had been living at her maternal house for the past one and a half years following a dispute with her in-laws.
The woman stated that her mother and brother wanted her to leave the house and to live with her in-laws, but they refused to let her come back.
She added that on July 25, her brother slapped her and her mother and aunt also started thrashing her. She went to the kitchen and threatened to set herself on fire if they didn’t stop beating her. However, they continued to beat her, following which she self-immolated.
The accused then doused the flames by throwing water on her. The woman alleged that even though she had suffered burn injuries, the trio did not take her to the hospital for three hours.
ASI Manohar Lal, who is investigating the case, said the woman recorded her statement on Tuesday, following which a case was lodged under Sections 306, 511, 506, 336 and 34 of Indian Penal Code.
