Ludhiana woman-son duo along with seven aides held for dacoity

Five days after a gang of miscreants robbed ₹4 lakh and jewellery worth ₹8 lakh after holding captive two sons of a contractor, the Sahnewal police on Friday arrested nine persons, including a woman. The Sahnewal police on February 25 registered a case against the accused and initiated investigation. (HT File Photo)

The police have recovered around 5 gm gold, 230 gm silver, ₹90,000, 6 mobile phones, two sharp-edged weapons, a baseball bat and two motorcycles from their possession.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vijay Kumar alias Kala of New Satguru Nagar, his mother Puttan Devi, Abhishek alias Chirkut of New Azad Nagar of Giaspura, Rajveer Singh alias Dhut of Jaspal Bangar, Harjinder Singh alias Jind of New Satguru Nagar of Lohara, Deepak Kumar of Mahadev Nagar of Lohara, Monu Shah alia Malal of Satguru Nagar, Prince Kumar of Kanganwal and Sonu Pal of New Satguru Nagar of Lohara.

Their aide Sukhvir Singh alias Fauji of Malli Chowk is yet to be arrested.

Jaskiranjit Singh Teja, deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Rural) stated that Puttan Devi, 60, was aware about the financial condition of the victim, Amarjeet Yadav. She hatched the conspiracy and asked her son Vijay to execute a robbery.

The accused barged in the house of the labour contractor on February 24. The accused held captive his two sons, aged 15 and 13 years. The accused robbed cash and gold from the house.

The DCP added that while escaping from the house, the mask of the accused slipped from his face following which the complainant identified him.

“Later, the accused made a call to the complainant to convince him not to lodge an FIR against him. The accused also offered to return all the cash and jewellery to him,” the DCP said.

The Sahnewal police on February 25 registered a case against the accused and initiated investigation.

He added that Abhishek, Vijay, Monu Shah and Harjinder are facing trial in different cases. Abhishek has four FIRs lodged against him for robbery, drug peddling, rioting and Arms Act. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.