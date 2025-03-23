Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Woman stabbed during snatching, loses gold, 5k, 5 booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 23, 2025 06:44 AM IST

In her complaint, Pooja Dhir said one of the accused’s accomplices, a woman, stopped her pretending to need help; Dhir, who works in real estate, said she was riding her Honda Activa when a young woman asked for a lift; she alleged that as she stopped, the four accused turned up on two motorcycles

There seems to be no respite from snaṭhcings and robberies in the city as yet another incident was reported on Saturday.

The victim sustained an injury on her hand and lost a gold chain, gold earrings and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 to the snatchers. (HT Photo)
The victim sustained an injury on her hand and lost a gold chain, gold earrings and 5,000 to the snatchers. (HT Photo)

A woman returning home from work on was stabbed during a snatching by four unidentified accused, officials said on Saturday, adding that a case was registered after her complaint.

The victim, Pooja Dhir, sustained an injury on her hand and lost a gold chain, gold earrings and 5,000 to the snatchers.

In her complaint, Pooja Dhir said one of the accused’s accomplices, a woman, stopped her pretending to need help. Dhir, who works in real estate, said she was riding her Honda Activa when a young woman asked for a lift. She alleged that as she stopped, the four accused turned up on two motorcycles.

The PAU police registered a case under sections 304 (snatching), 307 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ravinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said police are combing through footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to identify the accused.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On