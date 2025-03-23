Ludhiana: Woman stabbed during snatching, loses gold, 5k, 5 booked

There seems to be no respite from snaṭhcings and robberies in the city as yet another incident was reported on Saturday. The victim sustained an injury on her hand and lost a gold chain, gold earrings and ₹ 5,000 to the snatchers. (HT Photo)

A woman returning home from work on was stabbed during a snatching by four unidentified accused, officials said on Saturday, adding that a case was registered after her complaint.

The victim, Pooja Dhir, sustained an injury on her hand and lost a gold chain, gold earrings and ₹5,000 to the snatchers.

In her complaint, Pooja Dhir said one of the accused’s accomplices, a woman, stopped her pretending to need help. Dhir, who works in real estate, said she was riding her Honda Activa when a young woman asked for a lift. She alleged that as she stopped, the four accused turned up on two motorcycles.

The PAU police registered a case under sections 304 (snatching), 307 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ravinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said police are combing through footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to identify the accused.