Ludhiana: Women among 34 booked for assaulting shop owner

The Moti Nagar police booked at least 34 people, including women, for allegedly vandalising an electronic shop and assaulting its owner for deterring children to use abusive language in Vishkarma Nagar. The accused have been identified as Sonu, Pawan, Honey, Nikhil, Madan, Kala, Asha, Poonam and Bhalo, while their 25 aides are yet to be identified

When a neighbour, sister and mother of the victim tried to intervene, the accused assaulted them too. The shopkeeper also accused the assailants of having tossed his turban.

The accused have been identified as Sonu, Pawan, Honey, Nikhil, Madan, Kala, Asha, Poonam and Bhalo, while their 25 aides are yet to be identified.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Ranjit Singh of New Vishwkarma Nagar. The complainant stated that he was present at his shop when some children standing outside his shop were using abusive language against the minor daughter of one of the neighbours. He asked the children not to engage in foul language and asked them to leave.

He added that after some time, the accused barged in his house and attacked him. The accused vandalised his shop and tossed this turban. When his neighbour Lipi Khatun, sister Balwinder Kaur and mother Palwinder Kaur intervened, the accused assaulted them too.

ASI Ranjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in prosecution of common object) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

