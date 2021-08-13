Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana worker steals 4.55 lakh from factory, held
The accused, Suraj Singh of Fauji Mohalla, Jamalpur, was captured in a CCTV camera while stealing the cash. (Representative Image/HT File)
chandigarh news

Ludhiana worker steals 4.55 lakh from factory, held

The HR manager of the factory stated that she had kept the cash in the almirah of the owner’s office on August 7 and when she went back for it on August 9, it was missing
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 01:48 AM IST

A factory worker has been arrested for stealing 4.55 lakh from his employer’s office.

The accused, Suraj, lives near Khajoor Chowk. In her complaint, Reena Sharma, the human resources manager of the factory, stated that she had kept the cash in the almirah of the owner’s office on August 7. When she went back for it on August 9, the cash was missing.

She accused Suraj of stealing the money as he had the keys of the office. The accused was booked under Section 381 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested by the Salem Tabri police on Thursday.

In a similar case, a hotel employee has been booked for stealing 3.5 lakh from a drawer.

The accused, Suraj Singh of Fauji Mohalla, Jamalpur, was captured in a CCTV camera while stealing the cash. Hotel manager Hansdeep Singh said Suraj was employed just 10 days ago. Sub-inspector Balbir Singh, who is investigating the case at Moti Nagar police station, said a case under Section 381 of the IPC had been registered against the accused, who will be arrested soon.

