Ludhiana: Youth suffers bullet injury in wedding ceremony clash

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 08, 2024 05:34 AM IST

The victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to his hand, was immediately rushed to the Ludhiana civil hospital where doctors confirmed that his condition was stable and out of danger

A 26-year-old man suffered injuries during a clash between guests during a ‘jago’ procession of a wedding ceremony on Friday night. The incident occurred after a minor argument between two individuals turned violent.

A case has been registered against the accused shooter and an investigation is underway. (HT File)
The victim, identified as Balwinder Singh, sustained a gunshot wound to his hand. He was immediately rushed to the Ludhiana civil hospital where doctors confirmed that his condition is stable and out of danger.

Eyewitnesses reported that the ‘jago’ procession was moving through Ishar Nagar when two men engaged in a heated argument. The situation escalated and one of them pulled out a pistol and opened fire, injuring Balwinder.

Inspector Harshveer Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the Sadar police station, reached the scene soon after the incident. A case has been registered against the accused shooter and an investigation is underway.

“We have identified the accused and are taking necessary action. The matter is being thoroughly investigated,” the SHO said.

Follow Us On