Ludhiana: 1 held with ICE, heroin, ₹60,000 drug money

The Government Railway Police (GRP) and Koom Kalan police carried out separate operations over the weekend, arresting two men and seizing drugs, including ganja, heroin and methamphetamine. Suspected drug pedller Ajay Sahni in police custody in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

In the first case, the GRP recovered 6.7 kg of ganja at Ludhiana Junction late on Saturday evening and arrested a person in connection with the case.

The accused, 40-year-old Ajay Sahni, was travelling to Amritsar but disembarked at Ludhiana after noticing Railway Protection Force personnel inspecting the train. He attempted to leave through an under-construction part of the station but was intercepted by GRP officers, who recovered the drugs from his possession.

According to Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) In-charge Ludhiana, inspector Palwinder Singh, a FIR under the NCPS Act was registered. Sahni was presented before a judge on Sunday and remanded in police custody for one day. He was subsequently sent to jail on Monday.

In a separate operation on Monday, Koom Kalan police arrested a drug smuggler and recovered 273 gram heroin, 61 gram ICE drug (methamphetamine), and ₹60,000 cash linked to narcotics during a checking drive. The accused, Tarnveer Singh alias Dhanna, a resident of Neelon Kalan village in Samrala subdivision, was intercepted while driving a black Verna car from Machhiwara Road towards Kuhara Chowk. Police said he was allegedly transporting narcotics for distribution.

A case has been registered under Sections 21, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act at Koom Kalan police station.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, Industrial Area A) stated that Tarnveer Singh is a habitual offender with four previous cases registered at different police stations. Investigations are ongoing to trace his connections within the wider drug network.